A young Ghanaian man, Collins Bosomprah, has become a certified Chartered Banker, and he has celebrated the feat

He resorted to his LinkedIn account to announce the milestone while noting that the journey was not easy

His story has inspired many internet surfers on social media

After a turbulent journey towards achieving his goal, a young Ghanaian man, Collins Bosomprah, has resorted to social media to celebrate becoming a Chartered Banker.

In his account on LinkedIn, Bosomprah disclosed that he had to put in a lot of work to achieve his goal.

''My name is Collins Bosomprah, and officially, I’m a Chartered Banker,'' he said.

The journey

He continued:

''The journey hasn’t been easy, but I give thanks to God for how far He’s brought me and where He’s taking me. With God’s help, I will serve with Honesty and Integrity. Yesterday’s price is not today’s price, and Today’s price will certainly not be tomorrow’s,'' he wrote.

Following his account on LinkedIn, many who have seen the post headed to the comment section to share sweet compliments.

Online remarks

Kwabena Osei-Aboagye commented:

''Collins Bosomprah, ACIB My brother! Congratulations .''

Alfred Boateng said:

''Good evening, bossman. Looking at your story, it matches with my goals, and I would like you to guide me in my studies and career.

''I am a student at the University of Education, Winneba studying BA Accounting..''

Collins Bosomprah replied:

''Brother, I’m available. Please send me a dm. Let’s talk more.''

Ken-Richie Glikpo noted:

''Super proud of you bro. You're a hard and smart worker and always focused on the stuff you want to do. Kudos .''

