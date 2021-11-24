A young Ghanaian man, Enock Osei, has revisited his humble beginning to inspire internet users

A young Ghanaian man, Enock Osei, has motivated many internet surfers after elevating from humble beginnings to achieve some of his goals in life.

Osei uploaded a photo collage on social media where he is seen posing with a male friend from senior high school in 2014 and sporting a tux with the same colleague who served as his best man for his wedding in 2021.

Taking to his Facebook account as he attributed his impressive transformation to God, he wrote:

What God Can’t Do Doesn’t Exist - Ghanaian Man Says as He Shares Throwback Photo with SHS Friend Photo credit: Enock Osei

Source: Facebook

What God can’t do doesn’t exist

''What God can’t do doesn’t exist. If you’re praying for something DON’T GIVE UP! This is my good friend Daniel and I. We had just left high school in Kumasi around 2014 and at our usual meeting point (school park) to pray for a Great future and a life directed by God.

''2021, he’s my best man at my wedding in Indiana [in the US]. Thank you, Jesus. The journey continues #Pray,'' he said.

Through his account, many internet surfers have been inspired, and some have shared congratulatory remarks.

Social media comments

Michelle Riggs said:

''Nothing is impossible for our God.''

Enock Osei replied:

''Michelle Riggs never.''

Emmanuel Snips indicated:

''And time is patient .''

Success Amponsah Daniel commented:

''God is the reason ❤.''

Enock Osei replied:

''Success Amponsah Daniel Afa longest time!''

Source: Yen