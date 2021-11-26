The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, has been captured in a zoom meeting with the participating students from the Keta Senior Technical High School(KETASCO)

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, has been captured in a zoom meeting with the participating students from the Keta Senior Technical High School(KETASCO), who made it to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The minister assured the students of the Volta Region's support for how far they had gone in the competition and for being the first school in the region to reach the stage.

According to Dr Letsa, he should have been in Kumasi to support them in the final contest but unfortunately, for him, he has to be at the Volta fair currently ongoing in Ho.

KETASCO contestants for NSMQ Photo credit: JoyNews

Source: Twitter

He added that in his place, the Volta Regional director of education and the Keta MCE are currently on their way to support them.

Dr Letsa however prayed for success for them ahead of the contest and wished them the very best in the competition.

He also prayed that they emerge the 2021 winners of the NSMQ to make themselves, their school and the region proud

Below is the video of the regional minister speaking with the students.

KETASCO makes finals of NSCMQ as the first school from Volta Region

YEN.com.gh earlier that the Keta Secondary Technical School (KETASCO) has qualified to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

For the first time in the history of the competition since its inception, KETASCO becomes the first SHS in the Volta region to have qualified to the finals.

During the semi-final stage on Tuesday, November 23, Keta SHTS polled 53points, Wesley Girls’ High School had and 35points and Tamale SHS 31points.

The Keta Senior High has been one of the top-performing schools to contest in this year's competition as they put up a good show.

Source: Yen.com.gh