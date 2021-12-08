The provisional results of a Business student of Accra Academy have popped up on social media

Sarfo Bernard Kantanka obtained eight A's in all the subjects he sat for in the West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

He scored A's in Mathematics, Integrated Science, Business Management, Financial Accounting, Cost Accounting, and three other subjects

Some Ghanaian students have excelled with all A's in the just-released provisional results of the 2021 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Sarfo Bernard Kantanka, a student who studied Business at Accra Academy, has obtained eight A's in the 2021 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The brilliant young man scored A's in Social Studies, English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Business Management, Financial Accounting, Cost Accounting, and Economics.

Provisional results

Kantanka's excellent results surfaced on social media after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the provisional results of candidates on Wednesday, December 8.

His results were shared online by a Twitter user with the handle, @shamzy54624889, with the caption that read:

''Them talk you say go better school ahh, you no dey hear Wassce.''

Some internet users who were impressed by Kantanka's excellent results have shared their thoughts.

Reactions

Commenting under the post, Smith Rowe’s brother asked?

''Sarfo Kantanka what do u expect?''

@shamzy54624889 mentioned that:

''Kantaka's brother completed the last two years, he also did well.''

