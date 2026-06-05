KNUST SRC Election Heats Up As 1 Female Battles 15 Males for Presidency, Photos
- Sixteen students contested to be elected as the KNUST SRC president for the 2026/2027 academic year
- The group of student politicians consisted of one female candidate and 15 male candidates
- Onlookers questioned whether all the cleared aspirants would successfully make it to the final ballot screen
A list featuring 16 students contesting for the Student Representative Council presidential position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has surfaced online.
The update has sparked widespread discussions across social media platforms regarding the composition of the aspirants.
The student political space gained massive traction after a breakdown of the candidates showed a huge gender gap. Out of the 16 students vying for the top campus job, only one female candidate is going against 15 male candidates.
"Will some fall along the way, or will they all make it to the ballot screen?" @Thevokofficial posted on X on June 5, 2026.
The publication immediately attracted student groups and campaign teams who rushed to the comment section to support their preferred choices.
As the university prepares for the political season, the single female aspirant faces a heavily male-dominated field.
Campus observers are closely watching to see how the dynamics play out during vetting and manifestos.
The X post below features photos of the 16 candidates contesting for the 2026/2027 KNUST SRC presidential position.
Reactions trail KNUST SRC, presidential candidates
The disclosure of the candidates has mobilised different student factions on X as they root for their favourites. Many took the opportunity to pitch their candidates as the ideal choices to lead the student body.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
@AbdullahOs25805 said:
"Our favourite, his favourite, her favourite, KNUST favourite. Yakubu Wumpini for the SRC job 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
@MysterOsei wrote:
"Everyone's favourite It’s you🫵🏾o’clock. "
@Ashtownnboy said:
"Forstell 4 SRC President."
@KwabenaK26 commented:
"The man for the Jobbbbb🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Another user, @Ashtownnboy, said:
"The right man for the job. Forstell."
Professor Christian Agyare: KNUST names next Vice-Chancellor
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) officially appointed Professor Christian Agyare as the institution’s next Vice-Chancellor.
Professor Agyare, the current Provost of the College of Health Sciences, was selected during a council meeting held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh