Sixteen students contested to be elected as the KNUST SRC president for the 2026/2027 academic year

The group of student politicians consisted of one female candidate and 15 male candidates

Onlookers questioned whether all the cleared aspirants would successfully make it to the final ballot screen

A list featuring 16 students contesting for the Student Representative Council presidential position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has surfaced online.

KNUST publishes the names and photos of the final 15 male and one female candidates contesting for the 2026/2027 SRC presidential position. Image credit: Thevokofficial/X

Source: UGC

The update has sparked widespread discussions across social media platforms regarding the composition of the aspirants.

The student political space gained massive traction after a breakdown of the candidates showed a huge gender gap. Out of the 16 students vying for the top campus job, only one female candidate is going against 15 male candidates.

"Will some fall along the way, or will they all make it to the ballot screen?" @Thevokofficial posted on X on June 5, 2026.

The publication immediately attracted student groups and campaign teams who rushed to the comment section to support their preferred choices.

As the university prepares for the political season, the single female aspirant faces a heavily male-dominated field.

Campus observers are closely watching to see how the dynamics play out during vetting and manifestos.

The X post below features photos of the 16 candidates contesting for the 2026/2027 KNUST SRC presidential position.

Reactions trail KNUST SRC, presidential candidates

The disclosure of the candidates has mobilised different student factions on X as they root for their favourites. Many took the opportunity to pitch their candidates as the ideal choices to lead the student body.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@AbdullahOs25805 said:

"Our favourite, his favourite, her favourite, KNUST favourite. Yakubu Wumpini for the SRC job 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@MysterOsei wrote:

"Everyone's favourite It’s you🫵🏾o’clock. "

@Ashtownnboy said:

"Forstell 4 SRC President."

@KwabenaK26 commented:

"The man for the Jobbbbb🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Another user, @Ashtownnboy, said:

"The right man for the job. Forstell."

Professor Christian Agyare: KNUST names next Vice-Chancellor

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) officially appointed Professor Christian Agyare as the institution’s next Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Agyare, the current Provost of the College of Health Sciences, was selected during a council meeting held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh