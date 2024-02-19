A third-year student at KNUST has left many in awe after he was honoured at the graduation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG)

He was named best student in Financial Reporting, Audit and Assurance

Many people who reacted to the news congratulated the young man on his academic excellence

Kwadwo Acheampong Opoku, a third year of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is trending on social media after news of his academic achievement went viral.

This comes after the third-year accounting student completed the professional accounting course and also picked up four awards during the ceremony organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

KNUST student receives award at ICAG Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/X

Source: Twitter

The Prempeh College old student emerged as the Best student in Financial Reporting, Best Student in Audit, Best student in Assurance.

He was named as the Overall Best Graduating Level 2 Student.

News of Kwadwo Acheampong Opoku's academic success was made public by Voice Of KNUST on its X page.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 21,000 views and 21 comments.

Ghanaians commend the intelligent young man

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post showered praises on the KNUST student on his academic achievement.

@VictorWadam indicated:

Wow...... congrats bro

@_blacksnow09 wrote:

Suban ne nim de3

@Liberty19537593 reacted:

Congratulations my brother

@niimoilai indicated:

Some people were just born brilliant

@RayAnkrah2 stated:

Prempeh College product

18-year-old becomes Chartered Accountant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana celebrated one of its students for becoming the youngest person to graduate with the highest professional level in accounting.

Princess Korkor Boateng, aged 18, has made history by becoming Ghana's youngest-ever person to become a chartered accountant.

This was announced on the official Twitter handle of the premier Ghanaian university, where Princess was greatly congratulated for achieving the highly coveted feat.

Man delights as he becomes a chartered accountant

Also, a Ghanaian man, Enoch Dzah, has successfully been inducted into the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAG) after overcoming challenges and passing his exams.

He officially became a member of the ICAG on Tuesday, January 14, 2023, and took to LinkedIn to recall his difficult journey.

Dzah recalled struggling to balance classes with his work. He sat for the four papers in April 2022 and passed all on the first attempt.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh