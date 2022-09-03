A fire destroyed properties in a room in a six-bedroom-storey building at Adjiringanor on Friday, September 2

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed a walk-in wardrobe and other personal effects in the room were affected

Several reports, including one from Ghanaweb, say the building belongs to the Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

A fire gutted a room in a six-bedroom-storey building at Adjiringanor behind the late former president Rawlings' residence in Accra on Friday, September 2.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the fire destroyed a walk-in wardrobe and other personal effects in the room.

Two pumps from the Legon and Madina Fire Stations dispatched to the scene following a distress call brought the smoky fire under control in 20 minutes.

Photos of a fire incident in a house at Adjiringanor. Credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The remaining five bedrooms and their contents were salvaged, with no casualties recorded as residents were successfully evacuated to total safety.

Multiple reports, including one from Ghanawe, say the building belongs to the Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The Service said fire investigators are working hard to establish the origin, cause, and circumstances that led to the fire.

Watch the video here.

