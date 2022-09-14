The president has commissioned the SHS classroom block that caused a war of words between him and the paramount chief of Aflao

Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V in October 2021 publicly criticised the Akufo-Addo government for neglecting the project

The president also responded by asking the chief to complete the project himself if he felt strongly about it

But on Tuesday, the president commissioned the project during his tour of the Volta Region

President Nana Akufo-Addo has completed and commissioned a Senior High School (SHS) classroom complex at Aflao in the Volta Region that triggered a banter between him and the chief of the area.

The 'E-Block', as SHS classroom projects are called, was started during the John Mahama administration and was 90 per cent complete when Akufo-Addo's administration took over.

However, the project that has 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block, stalled when the Akufo-Addo government took office.

Frustrated by the seeming neglect of the school project, the paramount chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V, in October 2021 publicly criticised the Akufo-Addo government.

He told the Minority members on Parliament’s Education Committee who had paid the school a visit that SHS students in the area were struggling to get a suitable place to study.

He then gave the president a four-month ultimatum to complete the project. He wanted the projected completed by February 2022.

But in a sharp rebuttal, President Akufo-Addo dared the chief to complete the project himself. The president's response triggered a series of condemnation.

Seven months after the ultimatum, the president on Tuesday commissioned the project as part of his tour of the Volta Region.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, announced the project's commissioning on Facebook as follows:

"This is the Community Day SHS in Aflao, for which Government was given a 4-month ultimatum to complete . By the grace of God, the President commissioned it a short while ago."

