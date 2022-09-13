Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a bold claim that over 100 bungalows, law courts and other projects are being built for the Judiciary in all 16 regions of Ghana

The President says he believes that doing this would enhance the working conditions for judges while also advancing the administration of justice

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the revelation at the Ghana Bar Conference in Ho and also mentioned other projects being built for the Judiciary

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been big on infrastructure with the launch of his "One District, One Factory" campaign. However, he has now focused on constructing mega projects for Ghana's Judiciary, such as residential bungalows, law courts, etc.

President Akufo-Addo speaks at the Ghana Bar Conference in Ho. Photo credit: GhanaGuardian

Source: UGC

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Conference in Ho, the President said:

By the beginning of the new legal year in October, 60% of the bungalows and courts will be finished and operational. By the first quarter of 2023, the remaining 40% will be finished and put into service. Additionally, six new regional High Courts are being built in the newly created regions. In October, three of the courts [in Oti, Ahafo, and Bono East] will be finished and available for commissioning.

The President further stated that some political elements' recent assaults on the Judiciary are inappropriate. According to Nana Akufo-Addo, such behaviour undermines public trust in the nation's legal system. This comes after former president John Mahama recently criticized the court and demanded the Chief Justice's dismissal, but Nana Akufo-Addo claims such remarks are unnecessary. President Akufp-Addo asserted:

Some people have made it their political mission to methodically damage the judiciary's reputation for their own parochial partisan gain

To restore what he calls the Judiciary's damaged reputation, John Dramani Mahama asked for a change in the institution's leadership. Mr Mahama lamented that the Judiciary had descended to such a low level that the people of Ghana no longer had faith in it.

Source: YEN.com.gh