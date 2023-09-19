The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has extended the closing date for registration for Nov/Dec registration

The Nov/Dec registration serves private candidates sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The deadline for the registration was extended from August 17 to September 29, 2023

WASSCE Nov/Dec registration deadline has been moved from August 17, 2023 to Friday, September 29, 2023.

The private exams are scheduled to be held between November and December 2023.

WAEC made this announcement on its Facebook page.

