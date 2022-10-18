The 2022 BECE started earnestly on Monday, October 17, across the country

Among the candidates that showed up are six pregnant girls and five lactating mothers

The girls showed up boldly at the Kanton Senior High School Centre ‘A’ at Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality

Eleven girls ignored the common stigma of getting pregnant as a teenager or being a young breastfeeding mother and showed up for their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The girls, six pregnant and five breastfeeding, boldly showed up at the Kanton Senior High School Centre ‘A’ at Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region on Monday to take the first two of the 10 exams.

Cornelius Langyintuo, an examinations officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the nursing students came from Bugubelle Basic school, Bandei and Kong basic schools, while the six pregnant girls came from Lilixia, Nabugubelle, and Dimajang, Yigantu and Falahia basic schools.

L-R: BECE candidates interact after writing their first papers, and a young pregnant African girl. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A two-month-old baby was among the babies that the breastfeeding girls brought to the exams centre.

However, some five female students who also became pregnant during their Junior High School (JHS) failed to show up for their BECEs.

The examinations officer explained that the girls had moved to live with the men who impregnated them and hence failed to show up for their examinations.

2022 BECE Candidates Reach 552,276

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) administered the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School and Private Candidates 2022 from October 17, 2022, and is expected to end on October 21, 2022.

For the 2022 BECE, two groups of candidates – that is the School and Private candidates – for the first time took the examination at the same period.

According to WAEC, this was due to the consistently low entries for the BECE for Private Candidates over the years

A total number of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools registered to take the BECE for School Candidates at 2,023 centres throughout the country.

The entry figure is made up of 276,988 males and 275,288 females.

The number of school candidates that registered for this year’s BECE is 3.48% less than the 2021 entry figure of 572,167.

For the private candidates, 1,132 pupils made up of 634 males and 498 females registered for the examination.

Dome Kwabenya MP Wishes BECE Candidates Good Luck

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that former gender minister Sarah Adwoa Safo has sent her best wishes to students writing the BECE.

The MP for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency sent a video to wish her constituents good luck.

Her video stirred reactions from social media users who said her American accent was amusing.

