Adwoa Afriyie, an outstanding Ghanaian young woman who was a Medical student at King's College London, has recently announced her latest feat online

In an exciting post, she opened up about graduating with a first class in Anatomy, Developmental and Human Biology

Afriyie also bagged a 90% mark in her dissertation and looks forward to using the research she embarked on to help guide men in terms of reproductive health

An elated Ghanaian young lady named Adwoa Afriyie has recently taken to social media to share the news of graduating with a first-class degree from King's College London.

Beautiful Adwoa in her graduation gown posing for the camera and taking a selfie Photo credit: Adwoa Afriyie/LinkedIn

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Adwoa had her revealing that she pursued an intercalated bachelor's degree in Anatomy, Developmental and Human Biology and obtained a 90% mark in her dissertation.

"In addition to this, I obtained a 90% mark in my dissertation pertaining to the effects of varicocele and embolisation on male productive fluid DNA fragmentation and pregnancy rates following assisted reproductive technology."

She also added that she got the chance to present a part of her work at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) in Milan 2022 and was very excited about that.

The young lady's intention is to be able to use his research to help guide men when it comes to reproductive health.

Adwoa Afriyie shared more about her journey in the post linked here.

