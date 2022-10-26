After 23 attempts, a Ghanaian man finally passed all levels of his Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exams

Jefferson Aryettey has recounted his emotional journey and how he triumphed the odds to accomplish the recent feat

While many have congratulated him, other netizens shared that he inspired them with his powerful story

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After 23 attempts, Jefferson Aryettey, a Ghanaian man finally passed all levels of his Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exams to become a chartered accountant.

Photos of Jefferson Aryettey. Credit: Jefferson Aryettey.

Source: UGC

The journey to accomplishing his academic goal

He recounted his emotional journey and how he triumphed the odds to accomplish the recent feat. The resilient young man took to his LinkedIn page to share his journey, inspiring other people.

Aryettey disclosed that the journey took him more than half a decade to pass after failing severally.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Six years, 23 exam sittings, and 13 passes later, to the glory of God, I DID IT! What a journey it has been! After 23 collective attempts, I finally passed all levels of the ACCA charter! What a humbling experience, he said.

Multiple failures before passing

The University of Ghana alumnus developed the quest to attain the ACCA designation by the end of his final year.

Boy, was I wrong; failure after failure, and financial struggle after financial struggle, he recalled.

Aryettey doubted his ability to achieve his goal of becoming a chartered accountant as he contemplated quitting multiple times, but with ''hope, determination, and resilience, he persevered''.

Today, I am a proud member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. I know someone out there reading this is ready to throw in the towel on their ACCA journey, but I am here to encourage you that as long as you stay in that ring and fight, no matter the number of rounds, that title will be won. Painful victory tastes sweetest,'' he said.

While some congratulated him, others noted that his story inspired them.

How netizens reacted online

Kwesi Odoom commented:

As the saying goes, never give up. Whoever reads this, whatever that’s worth it will never be easy, so never give up. Would you like to look back one day and ask yourself “what if I never gave up?

Keep going and do the best you can. Congratulations Mr. Aryettey.

Jefferson Aryettey replied:

Spot on! Very important to make yourself and God proud. Thank you so much, Kwesi.In life determination, persistence, drive and never give up characteristics are vital to success, and you've deployed that, hence your success.

Christiana Kyerewaa Osei commented:

I'm very sure you went through that experience to inspire some of us, well done Jefferson.

Jefferson Aryettey said:

Thank you so much, Christiana.

PETER NII-ADJEI BLEBO said: said:

You never quit but raised your head up. Congratulations Bro, keep going, the sky is the limit. As for me, I decided to read law, waiting for my bar exam results. Frankly speaking, I might have written more than 23 papers in all from Llb to professional, but that was cool for me compared to CA. I respect you guys.

Catherine Temu

Congrats Jefferson Aryettey ACCA indeed you deserve to be celebrated. I believe you will never take this experience for granted, and no one should. I wish you a wonderful career ahead of you.

Jimmy Ogunshakin said:

Well done for persevering! It paid off in the end and boy, have you not just learned so much about yourself in that period? You know what they say, the battle is not for the swift but for those who endure to the end! Congratulations Jefferson! Now enjoy the view while it lasts! Cheers!

Visually Impaired Ghanaian who Defied Odds to Graduate with master's Pursuing PhD at Manchester in UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that despite his visual impairment, Ghanaian Gerald Arhin did not allow his circumstance to deter or hold him from pursuing and achieving his academic goals.

The University of Cambridge alumnus defied the odds to graduate with his MPhil in African Studies at the university.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh