The Ghana Education Service have announced the release of the Academic Intervention Fund to schools across the country

Management staff in both day and boarding institutions across the country were allocated five per cent of the total funds

School heads were instructed to set up committees to manage the allocation and document the exact amount given to each worker

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the release of an Academic Intervention Fund to schools across the country, accompanied by detailed guidelines to ensure the fair and transparent distribution of the funds among teaching, non-teaching and management staff.

The government pays 3 years (2023/2024, 2024/2025, 2025/2026) of outstanding Academic Intervention funds. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a directive issued to educational institutions on Monday, June 8, 2026, GES management indicated that the intervention funds would soon be transferred to beneficiary schools, with the amount allocated to each institution determined separately.

Academic Intervention Fund distribution guidelines

The service has instructed school authorities to adhere strictly to prescribed distribution ratios aimed at promoting equity and recognising the contributions of various categories of staff within the education sector. According to the guidelines, the funds are to be shared among management, teaching and non-teaching staff based on specific percentages that vary depending on whether a school is a day institution or a boarding school.

For day schools, management staff are to receive 5% of the allocated funds, while teaching staff will receive 75% and non-teaching staff 20%.

In boarding schools, management personnel will similarly receive 5%, but teaching staff will receive 70%, with the remaining 25% allocated to non-teaching staff.

The allocation structure reflects the additional responsibilities performed by non-teaching personnel in boarding institutions. GES clarified that management staff include heads of schools, assistant heads, senior housemasters or housemistresses, and accountants.

One of the key provisions of the directive is the requirement for special attention to be given to kitchen staff during the distribution process. To prevent potential abuses, GES has directed that no employee should benefit under more than one category.

As part of efforts to promote transparency, GES has instructed every Cost Centre Manager to establish a committee to oversee the distribution process. Schools are further required to submit their proposed distribution schedules to the Director-General of GES before the funds are transferred.

GES bans invigilators implicated in 2025

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced a sweeping ban on all supervisors and invigilators implicated in malpractice during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), preventing them from taking part in this year’s national examination exercise.

The affected officials, some of whom remain under active investigation, have been prohibited from participating in any aspect of coordination, supervision, or invigilation for the 2026 BECE, which is scheduled to run from May 4 to May 11, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh