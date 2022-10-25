The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is embarking on a social intervention project in the Northern Region to help deprived communities with basic amenities

The project entails the building of fifty (50) boreholes, a twenty-four (24) seater restroom facility, two (2) box culverts, and eight (8) pipe culverts

The Ghana Armed Forces state that seventy-five per cent (75%) of the project has been completed, whiles others are underway

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) are embarking on several social intervention programs in impoverished villages in Ghana's Upper West and Upper East regions. The Ministry of National Security is in charge of the programs, which started three months ago. They are working to address possible human security issues as well as the socioeconomic demands of the local population.

The 48 Engineer Regiment of the GAF is carrying on the project with the codename "Operation Road Star", which entails the building of fifty (50) boreholes, a twenty-four (24) seater restroom facility, two (2) box culverts, and eight (8) pipe culverts.

According to a statement released by GAF on October 24, they said:

The building of box culverts in the Sissala-Kasana Districts and the drilling of fifty (50) boreholes in the Pusiga, Binduri, Bawku, Sissala West, Nadowli-Kaleo, and Wa-West Districts are both active projects at the moment. Additionally, the Zuarungu Senior High School's 24-seater restroom facility's foundation has been finished, and work on the structure is still ongoing

The 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces mobilized resources to finish the projects, which are part of Phase One of the Social Intervention Projects launched by the Ministry of National Security.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) added that:

Over 75 percent of the work for phase one of the projects has already been finished. GAF is continuing without difficulty to finish these projects on time by the end of the year.

