For the first time since 1993, when the National Science and Maths Quiz began, no all-girls' school has been able to make it to the quarter final stage of the competition.

This comes in 2022, at a time when the expectation was high for the performance of the all-girls' schools to improve much more than ever.

Just the year before, in 2021, Francisca Lamini made it to the final stage of the NSMQ, becoming the only girl in nearly a decade to reach that stage of the competition.

2022 has, however, turned out to be the worst performance of the all-girls' schools, which has become a source of worry for some.

According to Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, it appears that the reason why no girls' school has won the competition is a lack of confidence when they face the boys.

"The last time and all-girls' school made it to the finals was in 2013 but they seemed to be content that they got there. They only sat there and did not make the effort to answer the questions," she said on The Delay Show

