Ashesi University's Professor Jewel Nana Thompson won $100k which was awarded as a grant

She has created The AWA Community, a learning platform as a one-stop-shop for West African women entrepreneurs

The official launch of the community is scheduled for December 10, 2022 in Accra

Professor Jewel Nana Thompson, a Business Administration faculty member at Ashesi University, Jewel Nana Thompson, has launched a learning platform for West African female entrepreneurs.

The initiative has come as a result of a $100,000 grant the lecturer and her team received from Action Lab Output Grant through the Aspen Network of Entrepreneurs (ANDE) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to build a digital resource platform.

Photos of the AWA Community members Photo credit: African Women Amplified

What is The AWA Community?

Zaina Adamu, a key member of the project reveals to YEN.com.gh that the platform is dubbed African Women Amplified (AWA) and is a one-stop-shop for West African women entrepreneurs consisting of many features.

As AWA is geared towards providing solutions to systemic gender inequalities in the SGB sector, part of the organization's goal is to be a hub for tailor-made resources for women in business.

"The AWA Community aims to provide an inclusive and supportive community for ambitious women entrepreneurs in West Africa leading early-to medium-stage businesses," the team lead also indicated.

When the official launch of the AWA community is happening

On December 10, 2022, the AWA launch event is scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana and will serve as the formal launch to all sixteen (16) West African countries, bringing together all AWA community members and stakeholders to exchange ideas, insights, lessons, and experiences.

