Jewel Thompson is a Business Administration faculty member at Ashesi University, a researcher, and founder of Eco-Launch

Her team has been awarded a $100,000 grant to build a platform for women in entrepreneurship

The platform will help early and medium-stage women entrepreneurs in Africa grow and manage successful businesses

A team led by a Business Administration faculty member at Ashesi University, Jewel Thompson, has been awarded a $100,000 grant to build a digital resource platform.

The platform will help early and medium-stage women entrepreneurs in Africa grow and manage successful businesses.

Thompson and her team were selected after their project was named by the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneur’s Gender Equality Action Labs.

Ghanaian Lecturer Awarded $100K Grant to Build Learning Platform for Women in Entrepreneurship. Photo credit: Ashesi University

Their project was part of eleven projects receiving funding this year to provide tailored capacity building, entrepreneurship training, technical advice, bespoke venture building support, and access to funding to women.

Thompson said the grant presents an opportunity for the team to deepen collaboration between academia and industry.

The Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE) is a global network of organisations that propel entrepreneurship in developing economies.

