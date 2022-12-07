A former student of Wesley Girls' Senior High School has bagged eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The results of Quarshie Helena Mawusi Afi who studied Science were posted on the internet by a Twitter user

Scores of netizens reacted to Afi's laudable performance and the fewer people who commented congratulated her

Quarshie Helena Mawusi Afi, an alumna of Wesley Girls' Senior High School, has received accolades for earning eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Netizens react as Ghanaian girl earns 8As in 2022 WASSCE. Credit: @kwesitraffic.

Source: Twitter

What subject did Quarshie Helena Mawusi Afi study?

The Science student bagged As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Social media user Eshun Precious (@kwesitraffic) posted the results of the brilliant young girl to shower praises on her.

''WASSCE is not an easy feat. I involved myself in 2022 WASSCE script-checking for some time. The scores you see are from what you provided. That is why students like Quarshie Helena need to be congratulated! She is genuinely smart,'' he wrote on his feed.

Netizens congratulate Quarshie Helena Mawusi Afi

People who commented under the post praised the girl for her accomplishment. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Lisa298672691 said:

Go to the university and get first-class ai.

@KingHec14036479 reacted:

Congrats girl. God continue to bless you even more.

Source: YEN.com.gh