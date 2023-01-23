A young man is seeking advice after his wife asked him to give her his full salary as money for upkeep

In a letter to a relationship advisor, the man said he already has given up to 50 per cent of his salary

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions, with some asking him not to do that

A Ghanaian man has expressed frustration at a request his wife has made regarding his salary.

In a post shared by relationship advisor @miss_ohee on TikTok, the young man who wanted to remain anonymous said his wife is demanding for his full salary for the upkeep and management of the house.

The man adds that they have no kids, and although his wife is gainfully employed he already gives out 50 per cent of his salary, which is ₵‎1800 as upkeep.

“My wife insists that the ₵‎1800 I give her is not enough, so I should give her all my salary so that if I need anything I ask her to give it me”

He concluded that his friends have asked him to divorce his wife after two years of marriage, but he is reluctant to do so because of his position as an elder at his church.

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared diverse opinions on the issue, with many asking him to do what he deems right.

Ghanaians advise the man

Gem- Cute

Some of these men marry the women they want not the ones that really love them and are considerate...that’s why some of these things happens, leave her

Nhranhraadwoah

my brother run away before. Things get worse, don't let Church stop u I beg

Matty Love

Just take things slow and let her go and report , after that than you tell the family the whole story and see what will happen to her after that

Opokua

Let her family be aware of what’s good on

