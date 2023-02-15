The Ghana Education Service has enabled the system for the computerised placement of 2022 BECE candidates to start

The GES announced the start of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System at a press conference on February 15, 2023

The GES has explained that 538,399 candidates qualified to be placed by the system

Pupils who completed their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2022 can check which Senior High School (SHS) they will be placed from Wednesday, Februray 15, 2023.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Wednesday announced at a press conference that all 2022 Junior High School graduates may now access the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) to know which SHS or vocational training school they will attend based on their results and other pre-determined factors.

The GES explained that 538,399 candidates qualified to be placed by the system. Also, 372,780 BECE students have been placed in one of their choices automatically.

Only 165, 619 candidates were not be matched with any of their choices, the GES said.

How to check your SHS placement on the CSSPS

Before one can access the computerised placement system, candidates or their parents should first obtain a special pin code from one of the GES-certified vendors.

After the pin code has been obtained the following steps may be followed:

Log onto the CSSPS website, which is www.cssps.gov.gh On the platform put in the BECE candidates 10-digit index number and add 22 (the year of completion). So if the index number is '1234567890' you put that in and add '22' Now enter the details of the pin code (serial number and pin) obtained from the GES-approved vendor After this click on the "submit" button and wait for the placement to show up You may print the form if you have been placed and visit the school to begin the admission process.

When first-year students are to report to school

The GES has explained that according to the academic calendar for 2023, the first-year students must report to their schools on February 20, 2023. Orientation for academic work may also start on February 27, 2023.

How to check your 2022 BECE results

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that WAEC has released the 2022 BECE results for both private and school candidates on January 25, 2023.

The results for some 552, 276 basic school students are currently on WAEC's portal and can be checked using a special e-voucher.

To check the results, one must visit the portal for checking results and filling in the required info into each field.

