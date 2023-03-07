A young Ghanaian man named Zulkaneni Amadu has shared his struggling past after graduating from the University of Ghana with a BSc Administration degree

A young Ghanaian man named Zulkaneni Amadu has shared his struggling past after graduating from the University of Ghana with a BSc Administration degree.

In a LinkedIn post, Amadu recalled growing up in Ofosu, a predominantly farming community in Ghana's Oti Region.

Zulkaneni Amadu's early education

He recounted his difficult childhood due to his modest background but persevered after overcoming the tribulation.

UG graduate Zulkaneni Amadu shares grass to grace story. Photo credit: Zulkaneni Amadu (LinkedIn).

"I was the last of my family to be sent to school after some years of farming under my father's watch ... But unfortunately, I lost my mom when I was in class four.

"I sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) and topped my year group with an aggregate of 16. I am told this was the highest aggregate in the school's history," he shared on LinkedIn.

Zulkaneni Amadu worked as a bus conductor and teacher to finance his education

Amadu had to put his academic dream on hold due to financial constraints. "My academic life came to a standstill, and I had to flee to Accra, Ghana's capital city, to pursue a better life. Not much changed when I arrived".

While in Accra, he became a bus conductor (mate) to save money to further his education. He recalls raising enough for his school fees and buying the required items with the support of his brother and aunt.

"I arrived at Ngleshie-Amanfro SHS—a Community day high school in Kasoa ...I survived and graduated as the second Best Student of my year group and was offered admission to three prestigious public universities (UG, UCC & KNUST)."

But he had to face another financial battle as he had no funds to proceed immediately to the university. He took up a teaching job at Republic Academy to gather money for school.

After a year, he arrived as a freshman at the University of Ghana to study BSc Administration, majoring in accounting. He recounts serving as the President of the Accounting Students' Association and later working as national service personnel at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants(ACCA) after he graduated.

He shared his story to inspire many not to quit their dreams because of financial difficulties. Scores of netizens took to the comments section of his post to congratulate him.

Zulkaneni Amadu inspires netizens

Lord Klukpui posted:

Nice one there. Keep moving. The difficulties we face only make us stronger. They prepare us for what lies ahead. You're an inspiration and continue to impact your world Zulkaneni Amadu.

Saamen commented:

Keep winning.

Julius Teye commented:

Man, like Discipline!!! The sky is not the limit; we go farther and farther, bro. Soar higher, Man. God Bless You .

Seth Darko Agyemang posted:

So inspiring. One thing I have learned in life is that success isn't easy to attain; if it is, everybody will succeed. Consistency, discipline, hard work, and determination can get you there. The best everyone can do is never to give up, no matter what.

