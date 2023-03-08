A determined young man identified as Debrah, who obtained five As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), needs help

Chinchilla_dee, a friend of Debrah, took to Twitter to share the latter's results and appear for public support

While responses to Chinchilla-dee's plea for help were mixed, one person prayed that Debrah would get the needed assistance

A determined young man identified as Debrah, who obtained five As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), needs help to further his education.

According to @Chinchilla_dee, a friend who took to Twitter to appeal for help, Debrah sat for WASSCE more than once before finally achieving the recent results.

Debrah's financially disadvantaged parents

He said Debrah's ambition to become a surgeon hangs in the balance due to financial constraints.

Chinchilla_dee shared the results of Debrah to call for financial support from his followers and the public to support.

''Dear all, kindly help me out of this disaster. This is not my result but for a friend who helped me pass my WASSCE after getting D7 in Maths NOV/DEC in SHS 2. He has been in the house for three years after we all completed in 2020 and has been writing WASSCE all these years,'' he said.

''... He spent most of his time teaching me, and with his help and God, I Had A1 when I sat for the WASSCE in SHS 3. Please, I don't want to see my friend's home with his dream. Please help me,'' he added.

Scores of netizens took to the comments section to react to the post.

See Debrah's results below:

How netizens reacted to Chinchilla_dee's appeal for help

@chiefdebs posted:

Could you message me?

Saahemaa said:

Oh. I pray he gets help. God will come through for him.

@agotwin_abugri commented:

Ego be hard give him to get Medicine in Legon or Tech, but he can try UHAS, or UDS UDS will be an ideal idea because their school fees and hostel fees are affordable.

@likeandretweet reacted:

He should go for student loans.

