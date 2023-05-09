A high-achieving Ghanaian lady named Sika Acquah has become her family's first female engineer

The trailblazer also made history as the first-ever person in her family to graduate with an Aeronautical Engineering degree

Acquah announced her academic milestone on Twitter and received several remarks lauding the achievement

A driven Ghanaian lady named Sika Acquah has made history by becoming the first-ever female engineer in her family after earning an Aeronautical Engineering degree.

She made her remarkable achievement via Twitter, along with adorable graduation pictures.

Acquah delivered four images in which she posed in her graduation regalia. She was photographed donning gorgeous African attire and a pair of high heels that perfectly blended with the colour of her outfit.

Ghanaian lady is the first-ever Aeronautical Engineer in her family. Photo credit: @AcquahSika.

Source: Twitter

Sika Acquah celebrates her double historic achievement

Captioning the beautiful pictures on her vibrant Twitter account, the trailblazer wrote;

''I did a thing last Saturday; I became the first female engineer in my family and the first ever aeronautical engineer! Cheers to the journey ahead. God did,'' she said.

While she did not add the university's name, details on her LinkedIn account indicate that Acquah graduated from LeTourneau University in the US.

After she announced her achievement on Twitter, people celebrated the milestone with compliments.

See the post below:

Netizens laud Sika Acquah

