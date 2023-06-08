OLAG SHS, who was part of Ghana's representatives at the Robofest World Championship, finished 4th place in their category

The team was made up of five students led by a brilliant young lady called Jennifer Emefa Agbedor

Each member of the team received a participation certificate, a medal and a scholarship opportunity at Lawrence Technological University

Team Cyber-Mac, a team of five students from Our Lady of Grace Senior High School (OLAG SHS), hoisted the flag of Ghana high at the Robofest World Championship held in Michigan in the United States.

The Ghanaian representatives participated in the gaming category with 23 other teams from different countries and emerged in the fourth place.

As the winners of the national qualifications conducted in Accra on January 21, 2023, Team Cyber-Mac from OLAG SHS, Mamponteng and AI Kudus from the Right to Dream Academy, were selected to represent Ghana in the competitive Game Category of the Championship.

Each Cyber-Mac team member earned a trophy, medal, participation certificate and a $3,000 scholarship per year if they decide to pursue their undergraduate education at Lawrence Technological University.

Students from OLAG who represented Ghana at the Robofest

Amy Ruth Doe-Addo, a final-year general science student; Kathy Gyesey, a final-year general arts student; Martha Naa Okailey-Afful and Frederick Appiagyei, both second-year general science students, were part of the team which was led by Jennifer Emefa Agbedor, a final-year general science student.

The ROBOFEST World Championship is a championship series in robotics for students from the fourth grade through to college. Lawrence Technological University in Michigan, USA, hosted this year's championship from May 10 to May 13, 2023.

