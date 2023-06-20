Francisca Amoah, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), now works as a car sprayer

Reports say the resilient young lady earned a first-class degree in Economics from the reputable Ghanaian establishment

However, she had to venture into the automobile sector by learning and mastering the craft of car spraying inside her father's garage

KNUST graduate with first-class turns car sprayer in her father's garage. Photo credit: Ghanaweb/MyInfoGH/Mentor Mandate Gh (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

Francisca Amoah inspires people with her story

According to reports, Amoah had to learn the skill because she could not secure a job after her national service at the Lands Commission. She then decided to join her father in his spraying job so she could earn something to survive.

Amoah urged young people to combine classroom study with vocation training. She hopes her experience would inspire unemployed graduates who are still looking for a white-collar job to try something new by learning a skill.

Source: YEN.com.gh