Sarkodie's wife, Tracey Sarkcess, who is known privately as Tracy Owusu Addo, has shared a tweet of herself on social media as she campaigned against period poverty.

The beautiful wife of the rapper encouraged the public to donate to a Canadian foundation that supports young girls in Ghana during their periods.

In her latest tweet, Tracy detailed that the 3h Foundation had embarked on a mission to fight the challenges young girls face in Ghana during their period.

She urged her followers to donate at least $10 to the foundation to make the dreams of young girls come true. The beautiful wife of the award-winning rapper added that the initiative would help over a hundred girls attend school during their period.

Tracy stated:

"Support @BravePadFund & Canada-based @3h_Foundation in fighting period poverty in Ghana. Donate sanitary pads or $10 at Unit 507 13761 96th Avenue, Surrey, BC, Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm till July 5. Help 100 girls in Ghana attend school during their menstrual cycle. #EndPeriodPoverty".

Tracy Sarkcess steps out with her kids

Tracy Sarkcess has shown dedication to her family and work on many occasions. Her support for her husband and children has earned her applause from many netizens.

The beautiful mother stepped out with her adorable kids, Titi and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr.

Fans and admirers of the beautiful family were excited upon seeing the rare glimpse of Sarkodie's wife and kids together.

