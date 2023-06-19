Sarkodie's Wife Shares A Tweet, Solicit Funds Through A Foundation To Solve Period Poverty
- Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has shared a tweet on her official Twitter page advocating for measures to curb period poverty
- She shared a message through a foundation, soliciting funds for young girls who have difficulties affording sanitary pads during their period
- She detailed that the initiative will help young girls attend school during their periods
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
Sarkodie's wife, Tracey Sarkcess, who is known privately as Tracy Owusu Addo, has shared a tweet of herself on social media as she campaigned against period poverty.
The beautiful wife of the rapper encouraged the public to donate to a Canadian foundation that supports young girls in Ghana during their periods.
In her latest tweet, Tracy detailed that the 3h Foundation had embarked on a mission to fight the challenges young girls face in Ghana during their period.
She urged her followers to donate at least $10 to the foundation to make the dreams of young girls come true. The beautiful wife of the award-winning rapper added that the initiative would help over a hundred girls attend school during their period.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Tracy stated:
"Support @BravePadFund & Canada-based @3h_Foundation in fighting period poverty in Ghana. Donate sanitary pads or $10 at Unit 507 13761 96th Avenue, Surrey, BC, Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm till July 5. Help 100 girls in Ghana attend school during their menstrual cycle. #EndPeriodPoverty".
See Tracey's post below
Tracy Sarkcess steps out with her kids
Tracy Sarkcess has shown dedication to her family and work on many occasions. Her support for her husband and children has earned her applause from many netizens.
The beautiful mother stepped out with her adorable kids, Titi and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr.
Fans and admirers of the beautiful family were excited upon seeing the rare glimpse of Sarkodie's wife and kids together.
Stonebwoy donates boreholes to four towns in Western Region
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that dancehall and reggae musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, funded four boreholes in the Western Region.
The dancehall artiste's Livingstone Foundation projects aim to alleviate issues that many Ghanaian communities face.
Some internet users have applauded the award-winning artiste and his wife and are moved by their kindness.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh