Former TV3 news anchor Stephen Anti harshly criticised Yvonne Nelson's mother for withholding the truth about the birth father of the actress

The Ghanaian journalist praised the film star for calling out her mother for failing to give her closure

Stephen Anti's thoughts, posted to his Facebook account on Tuesday, June 20, garnered various views

Former TV3 news anchor Stephen Anti has slammed Yvonne Nelson's mother over her refusal to disclose the identity and truth about the father of the actress.

The Ghanaian journalist and communication specialist waded into the controversies surrounding the birth father of Yvonne Nelson after the film star launched her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, on Sunday, June 18.

Former TV3 Journalist slams Yvonne Nelson's mom for holding truth about actress's birth dad. Photo credit: Stephen Anti/Ghanaweb/Adom Online.

Yvonne Nelson's quest to know about her biological father

The actress takes readers on an emotional journey about her desire to discover the identity of her father. She reveals, in her book, that she learnt that one Mr Oko Nelson, whom she portrayed as a deadbeat father, was not her birth dad.

In chapter 22 of her memoir, the actress details her last communication with her mother, which took place on her birthday. The actress expressed the pain caused by her mother's failure to disclose the truth about her father.

Former TV3 journalist blasts Yvonne Nelson's mom

Stephen Anti, in his Facebook post, noted that Yvonne Nelson's mother should be ashamed for holding the truth from the actress. He said:

''Yvonne's mother should not be feeling bad. On the contrary, she should be ashamed. She is leaving out the name of a vital man who holds the key to all this.

''Maybe her pastor, her sister's husband, or someone whose name will bring down heaven's gate. She should be ashamed certainly - not just feel bad,'' he posted on Facebook.

Stephen Anti lauds Yvonne Nelson

The journalist praised Yvonne Nelson for calling out her mother over her refusal to bring closure to the actress.

''I am proud of Yvonne for calling her out when she is still alive,'' Anti added.

Anti's Facebook friends and followers shared varied thoughts after he published his views about Yvonne Nelson's mother.

Read Anti's full post below:

Former TV3 journalist blasts Yvonne Nelson's mom for holding truth about actress' dad. Source: Stephen Anti.

How people reacted online

Many who took to the comments section shared varied views.

Moley Naa Amma Adoley indicated:

Do you know her, do you know how she suffered, a very tall beautiful lady with her struggles, I was a child, I know a lot, about her mum,but I will not judge anyone. Tell that lady, she should keep her mouth shut,

Gad Ocran said:

Journalists should be going after her for what reason. I blame YB for subjecting her mum to such public ridicule or attack.

Stephen Anti replied:

Gad Ocran, not in the wrong way. But Yvonne is a celebrity. Celebrities make news - And her mom has a lot of answers that will keep the news spin.

Freddy ON mentioned:

I think she genuinely doesn't know the father of her child.

Stephen Anti replied:

Freddy ON very possible. But she knows who she was with during the period of conception. If it's five men, she needs to tell her daughter. Yvonne needs closure.

