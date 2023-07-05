Women in different sectors keep proving that when given the opportunity and right help, they will excel

Prof Mariam El-Boakye Gyasi has also proved this by becoming the first female Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics in Ghana

The professor is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who plays several roles in her department

A lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Mariam El-Boakye Gyasi has become Ghana’s first female Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics.

This is a remarkable feat as it enhances gender equality in academia.

Her achievement was shared on social media by Dr. George Anagli, who mentioned that she was his lecturer.

Academic profile of Prof El Boakye Gyasi

The former Wesley Girls student is currently a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Pharmaceutics, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at KNUST. She teaches Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology to both undergraduate and graduate students.

She is also the postgraduate seminars and research coordinator of her department and the deputy examinations officer.

Furthermore, Prof. Boakye-Gyasi is a Fellow of the University of Michigan African Presidential Scholars Program.

Her areas of interest in pharmaceutics and pharmaceutical technology include nanotechnology, natural polymers, local excipient use in medication formulation, and quality control of pharmaceutical products. Prof. Boakye-Gyasi's pioneering work in the area and her recent promotion as an Associate Professor are not just notable accomplishments for the academic community as a whole but also for women in science.

At KNUST, Prof. Boakye-Gyasi earned her bachelor's degree in pharmacy, MPhil, and PhD in pharmaceutics. She belongs to the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and holds a pharmacy license.

She holds the position of Academic Capacity Lead for FIP-UNESCO UNITWIN Center for Excellence in Africa and is a member of FIP-WISE.

