One of the courses offered at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is Akan

The students who take the course are taught the customs and traditions of the Akan people

After they were taught the procedure for an Akan funeral, the students were tasked to do a practical funeral as their project work

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The third-year Akan students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have performed funeral rites as their project work on campus.

In a series of videos shared by @xtwomedia_gh2 on TikTok, it showed the processes the Akan tribe goes through while burying a loved one.

The KNUST students laid a body in the state and dressed like people attending a funeral. From the videos that were shared, the roles to be played in the project work were shared with the students who executed it well.

The person lying in state was a man they named Baffour. One of the female students acted as his wife, while some were his children and other close family.

The rest of the students were friends and extended family who attended the funeral. Others played the role of musicians, playing local dirges and the usual drunkards seen at many Ghanaian funerals.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Comments on the video

After the video was shared, several TikTokers shared their thoughts on the video. Some thought a school like KNUST should not allow such while others said tradition must continue.

Read some below:

@Enoch Osei Koduah said:

This is what true education is about. Teaching your culture and ensuring its perpetuity

@AbenaCutelyn commented:

They are training to be future funeral contractors)man wei..3mu 33d3 tu!

@Nanaakomeaagyeman said:

So after school they will take contract and cry under funeral

@Elormgilchrist indicated:

Whiles China is learning how to produce micro chip

@Abrantepa prince junia said:

The white people should come and see the KNUST they have place on the first University in the World

@nanamerciful (CATAF HOTEL) commented:

Whiles Chinese are learning how to manufacture fly cars see our students

KNUST is the best University worldwide in terms of quality education for 2023

Meanwhile, the KNUST has been named the best university in the world for 2023 in terms of quality education as prescribed by Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

The Times Higher Education released the ranking on June 1, 2023.

A statement on its website, said: "We use carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh