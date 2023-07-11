KNUST management has given the assurance that there are firm plans to make life easier for students on campus

PRO of the Kumasi-based university Dr Norris Bekoe told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that a recent attempt by a student to take his own life is unfortunate

He said the school has deployed its experienced counsellors across campus to talk to students and deal with any psychological problems students might have

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reacted to the viral incident about an attempt by a student of the renowned tertiary institution to take his life last week.

The medical student Kwadwo Asare Konadu Gyamfi left a note before attempting to jump to his death from a high floor of an eight-storey building but was saved by friends and a security man.

An entrance of the KNUST (L) and Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe. Source: Facebook/@Norris Bekoe

Source: Facebook

KNUST Public Relations Officer (PRO) Dr Daniel Norris Bokeo told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that shortly after the incident, the boy was rushed to the KNUST Hospital for medical attention and psychological counselling.

"As we speak the young man is very stable and under observation," he told YEN.com.gh on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Academic pressure could not have caused attempt by student to take his life

When YEN.com.gh asked Dr Bekoe if pressure from academics at KNUST pushed the student to a possible psychological breakdown as has been speculated on social media, he said that could not be the case.

He explained that the school has since the incident set in motion its existing counselling programmes to help students close to the incident and other students.

"KNUST has one of the most comprehensive counselling programmes with almost 14 experienced counsellors deployed across the Directorate of Students Affairs and the six colleges who are ever ready to attend to the needs of all students.

"We have also trained peer counsellors who are part of the students. Additionally, we have appointed Hall Tutors for all off-campus hostels to ensure that a senior member is closer to the various communities-Aydiuase, Bomso, Kotei, etc," he told YEN.com.gh.

Making life easier for KNUST students

Dr Norris Bekoe also said the university acknowledges there are brilliant but needy students on campus, the school has established a food and clothing bank to solicit food items and clothes to support students "who come from difficult backgrounds".

The food and clothing bank was pioneered by the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) KNUST and dubbed Sanitary and Food Bank.

The initiative aims to alleviate suffering among vulnerable students, particularly university members.

"In terms of bridging the digital divide, the University has so far supported almost 2,000 students with brand new laptops through the benevolence of our partners like Stanbic Bank, Ecobank, Standard Chartered Bank, SIC, AngloGold, Zoomlion, and many others,' the KNUST PRO added.

He told YEN.com.gh that it is unfortunate that the student's mental condition would make him want to take his life.

Dr Bekoe said the university operates an open-door policy and advised students to approach management with any problem they might have for assistance.

"We also have different scholarships available to support students. No one should [take his own life] due to the challenges of life because they are temporary," he advised students on campus.

