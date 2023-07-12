The Ministry of Education has set up a committee to probe the mass failures in the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination

The committee probing the mass failures in the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination will consist of seven members

The education minister has said he wants the committee to suggest ways to improve the quality of candidates desiring to be recruited in the teaching field

The Ministry of Education has set up a committee to investigate the poor performance of teachers who wrote the recent licensure examination.

The committee is made up of seven members and has been mandated to recommend appropriate measures to stop the alarming failures.

Education minister Yaw Osei Adutwum (R) wants the committee to improve the quality of candidates. Source: Facebook/@NationalTeachingCouncil/Dr.YawOseiAdutwum.

Speaking in Accra, the education minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said the committee will also assess the harmonisation of standards.

"The committee is looking at the extent to which the Ghana Teacher Licensure Exam is aligned with the National Teacher Standards and other supporting policies or framework such as the pre-tertiary curriculum."

The minister also said that work needed to be done to improve the quality of students admitted into teacher education institutions.

He also shared his expectation of the committee to make suggestions in this regard.

"The committee will look at the selection process of students going into teacher education institutions and also look at the possibility of integrating Ghana Teacher Licensure Exams in terms of the curriculum, the assessment framework into the assessment at the institution and then examining best practices globally to advise the minister.”

Support from GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has backed the creation of this new committee.

The association has said it is concerned about the mass failures in the examination.

The National Teaching Council (NTC) is mandated by Section 9 of the Education Act, 2008 (Act 778) to license and register teachers in Ghana.

The first teacher licensure examination was written in September 2018.

Mass failures in licensure examination

YEN.com.gh reported that 6,481 out of the 7,728 candidates who took part in the most recent Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination failed.

Some of the candidates' work was mocked online after essays with several basic mistakes were leaked to the public.

An educationist, Nii Armah Addy told YEN.com.gh that the results were a reflection of the poor state of Ghana's education.

Teachers who failed the exam will get one more chance to pass the test.

Some of the candidates have taken the exam as many as nine times.

