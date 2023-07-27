A social media user has gone viral after an old tweet of his prediction about the 2023 KNUST SRC went viral

The young man in the tweet predicted that a lady will become the SRC president of KNUST in 2023

Netizens who reacted to a prediction that was made five years ago are stunned with others urging him to make more predictions for the future

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young Ghanaian man has become an internet sensation after his prediction about the recent Student Representative Council (SRC) elections of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) came to pass.

In a tweet dated September 5, 2018, Aaron R.E was emphatic that in 2023, KNUST would have a female as its SRC president.

Man trends after he predicted Yvonne Osei Adobea's victory Photo credit: @Iam_aJournalist @Aaron_Gametym/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Although he didn't mention the name, he urged netizens to remember his tweet when his prediction is fulfilled.

"If things go this way, 5 years from today, KNUST will see their first female SRC President. Save this tweet." the tweet read.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His tweet five years ago went viral after Yvonne Osei Adobea, on Wednesday, July 26, emerged as the KNUST SRC president elect.

Ghanaians react to the prediction by the young man

Netizens who saw the tweet were left in awe, many wondering how he could accurately predict the future.

Others are now urging him to predict other like sporting competitions.

@Oswald_UTD stated:

Do you have anything to say about my future.. cos

@BenjaminAheto stated:

It has happened

@baffour233 stated:

Baba abeg, who go win next seasons ucl? Make i carry my rent put for top asap

@jamesquamejnr reacted:

And it manifested

@NiiRigo7 asked:

No be juju be that eiii

University of Ghana SRC aspirant promises students a chance to study abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man vying for the president of the Political Science Students' Association (POSSA) of the University of Ghana has promised a chance to study abroad if he wins.

Together with his running mate, Jerome Ego K. Tsagbo, the duo has listed five major things they would do if they win the elections.

Our administration will organise Zoom sessions where experts will come on board to abreast POSSA members with scholarship and study abroad guidelines."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh