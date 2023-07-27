A former contestant of the NSMQ is in need of financial help in order to further her education

Jennifer Anaale Apingu, who got 5As in the WASSCE, now works at a drinking spot because money for her fees is not forthcoming

Netizens who reacted to the news are hopeful that Jennifer would get the support she needs in order to further her studies

Jennifer Anaale Apingu, an old student of Navrongo Senior High School who represented her school in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) is in need of financial help in order to pursue tertiary education.

The brilliant student who had student As in five subjects, Bs in two subjects and a C in one subject has unfortunately been unable to further her education due to financial challenges.

Former NSMQ contestant seeks support to further education Photo credit: @Manasseh Azure Awuni/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Having initially worked as a head potter in order to see herself through senior high school, Jennifer now earns a living working at a drinking spot in Navrongo.

Ghanaian media personality Manasseh Azure who brought the issue to light in a Facebook post on July 27, has appealed to philanthropists, groups and organisations to come to the aid of Jennifer and help realise her dream of pursuing tertiary.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Her chances of going to school are slim despite her great academic performance. On my birthday, I want to make a special appeal to you to help this girl go to university. She has applied to the KNUST and UDS," the post read in part.

Jennifer has applied to the University for Development Studies (UDS) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) and would be hoping to get financial support.

Persons who would want to donate to Jennifer can do so through her GCB Bank Account No:9021010049182 Navrongo Branch or through mobile money on 0530413306.

Ghanaians react to the plight of Jennifer

Netizens who reacted to the post by Manasseh remained optimistic that Jeniifer would get the help she needs to further her education.

Godwin Amenyogbe commented:

She will make it to the university, rest assured mentor. You have not asked too much.

Mawuli Amu reacted:

Just sent my widows miteI pray God grants her a helper

Allan Cash indicated:

This is the reason why we have the scholarship systems in Ghana. Can we let her contact them?

Fred Duhoe

I pray she gets the best opportunity from Ashesi University

Brilliant student gets help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another student, Koomson Stephen, a young Ghanaian man and a Mpohor Senior High School alumnus, appealed for help to pursue further studies.

He obtained impressive results in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Despite bagging 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 WASSCE, financial limitations forced him to work as a "galamsayer."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh