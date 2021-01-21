Top 10 Senior High Schools in the Central Region of Ghana in 2023

Most students in the Central Region of Ghana attend public boarding schools. At the senior level, the institutions are highly competitive, with all of them trying to attain the minimum admission requirements for the university. Some of the best SHS in the Central Region regularly win national awards.

Your child can only join the best universities, either in Ghana or abroad, after passing the SHS exams. The best Senior High Schools in the Central Region give your child an opportunity to perform well in the exams. These mixed senior high schools in Cape Coast have the best resources for learning and focus their teaching on specific subject matters.

The 10 best SHS in the Central Region of Ghana

While there are many great schools in Ghana, the choice is not endless. Here is a list of the best Senior High Schools in the Central Region to take your kids to.

1. Adisadel College

Contact: +233 33 213 2543

+233 33 213 2543 Email address: info@AdisadelCollege.net

Adisadel College is a 3-year boarding secondary school for boys. It is one of the oldest senior high schools in Ghana, established in 1910 by Rt. Rev. Nathaniel Temple Hamlyn. Within Central Region SHS in Ghana, Adisadel College is a top institution to take your child to learn.

Many people consider it a cradle of premium education in the country. The school has many facilities that make it easy for students to learn, including laboratories, lecture theatres, a sports stadium, a library, and a gymnasium.

2. Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School

Contact: +233 332-132212

+233 332-132212 Email address: info@aggreymemorial.com

Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School is a public, coeducational high school in Cape Coast, Ghana. It is one of the educational institutions in the region that places high priority on the Arts and Sciences.

Students can also learn other programmes, such as Agricultural Science, Business, Vocational (Home Economics and Visual Arts), and General (Arts and Science). Academically, Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion has been producing university-bound students since its establishment.

3. Apam Senior High School

Contact: +233 24 405 8357

+233 24 405 8357 Email address: apamshs@ges.gov.gh

Apam Senior High School is a mixed public school in Gomoa West District founded in 1953 by Rev. Dr. A. W. E. Appiah. Students learn four programmes: General arts, science, business, visual arts, and home economics.

Over the years, Apam Senior High School has been competing with other senior schools in the region and nationally in the National Science & Maths Quiz. Students also participate in the Robotics Inspired Science Education as a way of advancing their knowledge in different fields of science and technology.

4. Ghana National College

Contact: +233 04 232 357

+233 04 232 357 Email address: ghanacol@yahoo.com

Ghana National College is a publicly funded high school established in 1948 by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Ghana National College is also a collaborative educational community that prioritises fostering academic achievement in a nurturing environment.

As a Category A SHS, most students who pass through the institution's classes enrol for university education with above-average scores.

5. Holy Child High School

Contact: +233 33 213 2733

+233 33 213 2733 Email address: holychildsch@ges.gov.gh

Holy Child School is an all-girls public boarding school in the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly. The institution was established in 1946 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus.

Apart from furnishing academic courses, Holy Child High School has vocational courses that provide students with job-focused training for specific careers or roles.

6. Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School

Contact: +233 33 219 2017

+233 33 219 2017 Email address: mgssinfo@gmail.com

Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School is an all-girls public secondary school founded in 1960. The school provides education to students that help to shape their character to become good citizens.

The subjects studied at the institution are agriculture, home economics, visual arts, general science, business, and general arts. Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School anthem comprised a Latin composition that remains the anthem of KNUST.

7. Mfantsipim School

Contact: +233 24 474 8992

+233 24 474 8992 Email address: info@mfantsipim.com

Mfantsipim School is an all-boys public boarding school in the Cape Coast district. It is one of the oldest schools in the Central Region, having been established by the Methodist Church in 1876.

The institution aims to foster the moral, intellectual, and spiritual growth of all students. Unlike many institutions, Mfantsipim School has contributed immensely to developing professionalism and public services in Ghana.

The first Ghanaians to qualify in the fields of law, medicine, and engineering came from the institution. Even today, it is among the best schools in the Central Region in both academic and sports excellence.

8. St. Augustine's College

Contact: +233 33 213 2733

+233 33 213 2733 Email address: auguscocapecoast@yahoo.com

St. Augustine's College is an all-boys academic institution founded in 1930. Initially, the school served as a training college and seminar for the Roman Catholic Church.

In the Central Region, St. Augustine's College is among the best-performing schools in WAEC exams. In 2019, it won the finals of the Ghana National Science and Maths Quiz. Enrolling a student at the institution almost guarantees a pass to university.

9. University Practice Secondary School

Contact: +233 50 980 0062

+233 50 980 0062 Email address: upshs@yahoo.com

University Practice Secondary School began its operations as an academic institution in 1976 with the motto of service to the community.

The school has produced top students over the years and has participated in national contests that put it among the best-performing learning facilities in Ghana. University Practice Secondary School has many resources that aid in the education of students, including science laboratories.

10. Wesley Girls' Senior High School

Contact: +233 50 228 8449

+233 50 228 8449 Email address: info@wesleygirls.edu.gh

Wesley Girls' High School (WGHS) is an all-girls educational institution in Cape Coast, Central Region of Ghana. It was founded in 1836 by Harriet Wrigley, the wife of a Methodist minister.

The school is named after the founder of Methodism, John Wesley. In 2003, Africa Almanac ranked Wesley Girls' High School 68th out of the top 100 best high schools in Africa.

Summary of the top 10 Senior High Schools in the Central Region

Below is a list of Senior High Schools in the Central Region and their categories.

Number School Category 1 Adisadel College A 2 Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School B 3 Apam Senior High School B 4 Ghana National College B 5 Holy Child High School A 6 Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School A 7 Mfantsipim School A 8 St. Augustine’s College A 9 University Practice Secondary School B 10 Wesley Girls' Senior High School A

What are the Category B SHS in the Central Region?

Some category B SHS in the Central Region are the Academy of Christ the King, Adankwaman Senior High School, Breman Asikuma Senior High School and Awutu Winton Senior High.

What are the Category C SHS in the Central Region?

Some Category C Senior High Schools are Abakrampa SHTS, Agona Fankobaa Senior High, Gyaase Community Senior High, Odupong Comm. Day School and Swedru Sch. Of Business.

What is the biggest SHS in Ghana?

Presbyterian Boys' Senior School is said to be one of the country's largest Senior High Schools. It is a boys' secondary boarding school in Legon, Accra, Ghana. It was established in 1938 by the Presbyterian Church of the Gold Coast.

How many SHS are there in the Central Region?

Central Region has 67 public Senior High Schools classified into A, B, and C categories. Most of these learning institutions offer quality education and have a history of better academic performance. Some of them also have many facilities that help to advance a student's learning activities.

Which are the best Senior High Schools in Ghana?

Some of the best senior schools include St James Seminary Senior High, St Francis Xavier Junior Seminary, Wesley Girls High School and St. Peter Senior High School.

What is the best-mixed SHS in Ghana?

Mawuli Senior High School, Koforidua Senior High School, Ghana Senior High School, and Achimota Senior High School are among the top coeducational secondary schools in Ghana.

Some of the best SHS in the Central Region are in Category A, which means they have a consistent history of better academic performance. Others in category B also offer quality education and have the best facilities that will help to advance the education of your child.

