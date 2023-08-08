WAEC has revealed that four persons were arrested for alleged exam malpractices during the ongoing BECE

The persons were arrested for suspicious activity at centres in the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region and the Central Region

WAEC has assured that has put more stringent measures in place to counter cheating during the exams it administers

Four persons have been arrested over alleged exam malpractices during the ongoing BECE.

WAEC said the arrests were made on the first day of the exam and spanned the Central, Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

Four persons were arrests across three regions. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService/@MinistryOfEducationGH

Source: Facebook

He told Joy News there were more stringent measures in place to counter cheating in the BECE.

WAEC's Public Affairs head, John Kapi, said one of the arrests involved a man attempting to enter the examination hall with prepared materials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In Tema Central, a woman in possession of a tablet with answers was caught and arrested.

In Dunkwa-On Offin in the Central Region, two persons were caught solving questions during the exams.

"According to our rules and regulations governing the conduct of examinations at WAEC, any breach of these rules is promptly reported to law enforcement agencies. Subsequently, those individuals are charged and brought before the court," Kapi said.

Students stranded over registration fees

YEN.com.gh also reported that some students, Gomoa East district were stranded on the first day of the 2023 BECE after their head teacher allegedly spent money for registration fees.

The head teacher in the Gomoa Budu Atta D/A Junior High School was nowhere to be found as the BECE kicked off on the morning of August 7, 2023.

The head teacher allegedly collected GH¢400 to register candidates for the BECE, among other costs.

Money problems for WAEC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that financial challenges from the government may delay the marking of BECE scripts.

The government earlier released GH¢55 million to WAEC to organise the BECE and WASSCE, but WAEC has said more funding is required.

The move followed concerns by the Minority in Parliament on Thursday that WAEC was cash-strapped and owed service providers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh