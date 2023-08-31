A man's 2011 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result has surfaced on the internet

He received an excellent school in Economics with an A1 but earned a D7 in Literature in English

Netizens reacted to the oil-stained results, with many debating about why he had no scores for Maths and Science

The 2011 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of a man born on February 26, 1991, has emerged on social media.

The certificate showed his scores; Commerce B3, Christian Religious Knowledge B2, and Agricultural Science and Biology B3.

Though he bagged a D7 in Literature in English, he had an excellent score in Economics with an A1.

Ghanaian social media user and founder of Foodarena, Big-ben GH Deladem, posted the certificate on his Facebook account with the writing:

"Are you thinking what I'm thinking?" he captioned the post that has since gathered comments.

See the certificate below:

Reactions to the man's results

While one person mentioned the certificate was fake, others dismissed the claim with diverse counter opinions.

Lawrencia Obiri-Yeboah commented:

No maths and science.

Mordecai Kwesi replied:

Lawrencia Obiri-Yeboah, he failed.

Ellis Taylor posted:

Fake cert; it's obvious the person did general art, so where from the agricultural science and biology but not core math and science?

Vera Yayra Quist reacted:

He had no maths and science because he had F9.

Anita Baker said:

Keleweley sane.

Bahtyah L Barkemeni posted:

Oh, kelewele paper from the oil stains.

Roy Nkemm Kay commented:

Abotsi khebab.

Micky GH reacted:

The Gob3 spoilt the result.

Real Sista Derby said:

Aaawn, I'm really sad cos I can feel his pain hmmm.

Former KETASCO NSMQ backup earns admission into US college with $93,000 scholarship

In a more positive story, YEN.com.gh reported that Cynthia Makafui Baragbor, a 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) participant, has earned admission into Amherst College in the US with a yearly scholarship of $93,000.

The prodigy was part of the team that represented her alma mater, Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), in the year's NSMQ. She emerged in the top 1% in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) when she graduated with 8As.

Reflecting on her extraordinary journey in a LinkedIn post, Baragbor remembered her stormy path to her recent academic accomplishment.

