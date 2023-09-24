A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has stated that he will only visit Ghana as a tourist and not live there permanently

According to PK, Ghana is bombarded with dust and houseflies, exacerbated by unannounced power outages

The young man spoke to media personality Nana Aba Anamoah in a video online, which has received reactions online

A UK-based Ghanaian man, who identified himself as PK, has disclosed that he would only return to Ghana as a tourist rather than stay there permanently.

He explained that Ghana is overwhelmed with dust, houseflies, and unannounced power outages.

UK-based Ghanaian man PK boldly tells Nana Aba Anamoah he will not return to Ghana to stay permanently. Photo credit: @thenanaaba.

Source: Twitter

PK spoke to Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah when the duo chanced on each other in the UK.

Following their brief conversation, the media star uploaded the footage on her socials, writing:

''PK says he will only return to Ghana as a tourist,'' she captioned the video.

Netizens have since posted their thoughts under the clip on her vibrant Twitter account.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the remarks of PK

@storyoforphan said:

I support him.

@josephgorleku12 posted:

This is so true as we speak, ECG has decided to switch off our light, and there has been no communication; what hurts me most is their customer care numbers have all been off since last night ooo.

@6marchlord said:

I just dey feel this guy. For me, I will only come back to Ghana to attend my parents' funeral; I will come on Friday for wake keeping, Saturday funeral service, and Sunday church service and leave on Monday.

@Klinsman777 commented:

The way I hate it when someone disrespects or degrades Ghana just because they are abroad makes me angry in my family; most of them are living and working there. Some even own houses but don't degrade Ghana like this man.

@Nanaba_DKC said:

@citizenkwadwo1 see pk. The guy behind the Facebook reels we've been enjoying.

@GideonAdad57563 replied:

Chairman, you do all. I'm joining you soon.

@Diekuthom said:

It's unfortunate, but it's what it's; he deserves better.

@Otintor25 stated:

I hear say you be class prefect. Or you dey ur body like that. You no shedda dey talk about your class teacher,if you like ham. You dont want mingle with the zongo latsitsi guys... wei. Kw3.

