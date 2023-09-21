An old student of Nobels' College is appealing for help in order to attend university

Meshack Kofi Hozame passed his 2022 WASSCE with 4As and 4Bs but now works as a bus conductor

He hopes to get financial support so he can attain tertiary education either at KNUST or UEW

Meshack Kofi Hozame, an old student of Nobles' College, needs financial assistance in order to attend the university.

The young man excelled in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as he got an A in four subjects as well as a B in four subjects.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Meschack revealed that despite getting these good grades, his desire to pursue tertiary education has been hampered by a lack of funding.

He said his mum, a single parent, has been ill for some time, hence her ability to work and cater for the cost associated with university education.

With plans of attending either the University of Education or the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Meshack now works as a bus conductor, also known as a mate at Sogakope in order to fend for himself.

He is appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians, benevolent organisations and groups to come to his aid so he could also achieve his dream.

People can contact Meshack on 0247910517 for more information about his situation.

Boy who passed exams also turns car washer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young man, Abraham Segbedzi, an old student of Assin Manso Senior High School(SHS), needed financial support if his desire to pursue a university education would blossom into a reality.

The 22-year-old passed the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) as he had As in four subjects and Bs in four subjects.

Abraham told YEN.com.gh that his inability to attend university is because his mom, a single mother, has been financially burdened ever since his dad died over a decade ago.

"I come from a family of seven, my dad passed in 2012 and ever since then, mom, who sells Kenkey, has been the one taking care of us"

