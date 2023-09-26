Afia Mai Amoah, a Nifa Senior High School (NISEC) alumna, has bagged a master's degree from the University of Plymouth

She walked across the stage to receive her MSc in Operations and Supply Chain Management degree in the United Kingdom

Afia posted stunning pictures in which she posed in her graduation regalia, which have gathered encomiums

A former Nifa Senior High School (NISEC) student, Afia Mai Amoah, has graduated with a master's degree from the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom.

She earned an MSc in Operations and Supply Chain Management degree. Amoah took to social media to bask in the glory of her accomplishment.

Former Nifa SHS student Afia Amoah bags master's degree from a UK university. Photo credit: Afia Mai Amoah.

Source: Facebook

''Finally, you can refer to myself as a British-trained Operational Supply Chain Analyst,'' portions of her post .

Since celebrating the accomplishment on Facebook, people have showered encomiums on her.

Read her post here:

Netizens react to Amoah's milestone

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh