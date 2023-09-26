TV3 presenter Martin Asiedu-Dartey has announced the demise of his dad, Abusuapanin Joseph Kwame Asiedu-Dartey

He took to Facebook to celebrate and mourn his late father, whom he disclosed will be interred on Saturday, September 30

Media personalities and loved ones have reacted with consolatory messages to commiserate with Martin

TV3 broadcaster and journalist Martin Asiedu-Dartey has announced the death of his father, Abusuapanin Joseph Kwame Asiedu-Dartey.

He described his father as a great man and a passionate educator in a candid message on Facebook.

TV3 journalist Martin Asiedu-Dartey announces the death of his father. Photo credit: Martin Asiedu-Dartey.

Martin celebrates and mourns his late dad

The media personality indicated that his father's good name would remain unforgotten.

"Abusuafuo, anuanum ni adofo, I greet you. It is with a heavy heart I come to announce the death of an incredible man - Abusuapanin Joseph Kwame Asiedu-Dartey, my Father. The passionate educator has joined our forefathers.

''I come to celebrate this great man even as I mourn him. JK, your children, grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren will continue to bask in the "Good Name" legacy you left behind, just as the good book says. A good name is better than riches," he posted on Sunday, September 24.

Media colleagues and loved ones have reached out to commiserate with Martin.

Read his full post here.

TV3 journalist Martin Asiedu-Dartey announces his father's death. Photo credit: Martin Asiedu-Dartey.

People mourn with TV3 journalist

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the messages.

Mustapha Jimah said:

Condolences.

Courage Yayra Klutse commented:

Kafra. He will rest in God's bosom.

Janny Asante-Onumah mentioned:

My condolences.

Kofi Adu Domfeh reacted:

My condolences to you and the family.

Berima Obeng Asiedu said:

Accept my condolences, bro.

Hon Elikem Kofi Ablorde reacted:

Sorry for your loss, Snr.

Sammy Adu Boakye reacted:

Kafra, Martin.

Jerome Ugwumba Anokwu commented:

Accept my condolences. May his soul rest in peace.

Kwame Minkah said:

My condolences, my brother.

Quophi Sabatica posted:

Accept my condolences.

Kwasi Damoah commented:

My condolences, bro.

Bex TheThesp said:

My deepest condolences, brother.

Osei Emmanuel posted:

Accept my condolence, Martin. MHRIP.

