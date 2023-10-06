Ghanaian educator Faith Aku Dzakpasu has been adjudged Ghana's 2023 Most Outstanding Teacher

The winning prizes for the GRETA 'D' Shepherd Two Basic School teacher in Ghana's Greater Accra Region included a three-bedroom prototype house yet to be built for her

She also received one million Ghana cedis insurance from the State Insurance Company (SIC) and 1000 exercise books

Ghanaian educator Faith Aku Dzakpasu of the GRETA 'D' Shepherd Two Basic School in the Greater Accra Region has been named Ghana's 2023 Most Outstanding Teacher.

The history maker received a three-bedroom home prototype to be built at a place of her choice in any part of Ghana, one million Ghana cedis in insurance from the State Insurance Company (SIC), and 1,000 exercise books.

Ghanaian Faith Aku Dzakpasu named Ghana's 2023 Overall Best Teacher. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service (Facebook).

Source: UGC

Other winners

Isabella Wussa-Tetteh of the Sege D/A Primary in the Greater Accra Region emerged as the first runner-up and took home a 4×4 Pickup truck, one million Ghana cedis worth of insurance cover from SIC and 1,000 exercise books, said Graphic Online.

The second runner-up, Fredous, Idi-Amin of Ogbojo Presbyterian Basic School, received a brand new saloon vehicle, one million Ghana cedis insurance cover from SIC, and 1,000 practice books as the second runner-up.

New award

Also, Simon Boateng of the St Monica's College of Education in Asante Mampong received a new award for being the Best Tutor from all the colleges of education in Ghana, and he received a 44 Pickup vehicle.

Other awards included the Best Junior High School Teacher, Best Primary School Teacher, Best Primary Teacher, Best Senior High, and Best Technical Teacher.

Delay receives Excellence in Media Award

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that media star Delay was honoured with the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society. The television/radio show host was among the renowned recipients of the prestigious awards.

The media personality took to social media to share pictures with her fans and followers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh