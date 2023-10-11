A video of a Bunkpurungu SHS student appreciating the beauty of Kumasi has melted hearts online

The student was left in awe over the nice storey buildings she saw in the Ashanti Regional, particularly at the KNUST campus

Many people who saw the video commended the young student for her honesty

A student of Bunkpurungu Senior High School in the North East Region has gone viral after a video of her expressing delight about visiting Kumasi went viral.

The student who spoke in an interview with Joy News on the sidelines of the National Science and Maths Quiz contest held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology admitted that the feeling was one of excitement as it was the first time in the Ashanti Regional capital.

Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

She added that the trip to Kumasi has also been an eye-opener and has exposed her to so many things.

Pressed for answers on what those things were, the young student confessed it was her first time seeing plush storey buildings.

She added that although she is used to seeing storey buildings where she comes from, the ones in Kumasi are huge and beautiful.

The video, which Joy News shared on its page on Facebook, was captioned

"#NSMQ2023 Championship: Bunkpurungu SHS students excited seeing southern Ghana for the first time".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4,000 likes and 800 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the student for her honesty and for appreciating the beauty of Kumasi.

Okyerekyereni King stated:

Visiting the northern part of Ghana is a great experience too.. welcome to Kumasi the second most developed city in Ghana .. enjoy you short stay

Liki Gh reacted

May God see you guys through. Bunkpurugu deserve best

Richard Kweku Arhin added:

Nothing wrong, just genuine excitement. Happy for her.

