Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS faced a significant challenge during the ongoing NSMQ competition. In the fourth round, they accumulated a surprising '-1' score.

However, they demonstrated exceptional resilience and managed to recover, concluding the contest with a score of 6.

Their rivals, Presec, Legon, the defending champions, secured a commanding lead with an impressive 60 points, while Konongo Odumase SHS closely followed with 41 points.

This unexpected turn of events has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many expressing their astonishment at the determination and spirit displayed by Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS, showcasing the true essence of perseverance and sportsmanship in the face of adversity.

The Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS team's journey and their bounce-back from a challenging position have won them admiration and respect from the NSMQ audience.

