St Augustine's College beat St Peter's and Aburi Girls' to go on to the next stage of the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz.

This is the second school in the Central Region to beat St Peters, located at Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

Earlier, Wesley Girls High School beat St Peters in the preliminary stages of the contest.

Contest scores

At the end of the contest in the one-eighth stage, St Augustine's College led with 56 points, followed by St Peter's SHS and Aburi Girls' SHS with 43 and 34 points, respectively.

In the contest's first round, St Peter's and Aburi Girls' had 19 points each, while St Augustine's scored 17 points.

However, the Bakaano boys turned things around in the second round and took the lead. They did not leave the top until they were declared winners to progress to the quarter-final of the contest.

Comments on St Augustine's win

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media below:

@gyebiii said:

This Augusco squad is average, St. Louis will eliminate them falaa

@FreedomForex96 wrote:

Congrats St. Augustine's

@JowelDjan said:

My school..Mbo Augustine

@_abrompa wrote:

Two defeats in 72hrs for Persco. They fell off

@Solowyse1 asked:

Who are the Egyptian today?

@duah_desmond said:

All them know be " I am in Pent Block B" , Aburi girls nono

@ballonstagger wrote:

Aburi girls think they are gey hey

Prempeh College secures spot in NSMQ 2023 quarter-finals after a strong performance in the one-eighth stage

In other news, Prempeh College has secured its place in the quarter-finals of the 2023 NSMQ in the ongoing one-eighth stage of the competition.

In the recent match held on Thursday, October 12, the team from Prempeh College outperformed TI AMASS and Navrongo SHS, achieving a score of 52 points, while their competitors earned 34 and 28 points, respectively.

Gathering of competing schools at KNUST for 2023 NSMQ fills students with excitement

Meanwhile, students representing various schools have assembled at KNUST in Kumasi for the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz.

Among them, a female student from Bunkpurugu SHS shared her joy, emphasizing that this marked her first visit to Southern Ghana.

She was pleased to see the grand and elegant structures in the region.

