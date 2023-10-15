Famous NSMQ moderator Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann has been captured in stunning African attire

She was photographed in two beautiful photos where she rocked black braids, a wristwatch, and mid-heels

Enthusiasts of the NSMQ and fans of the renowned educator expressed admiration for her look after seeing the pictures

National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mistress Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has posed in two beautiful photos donning a stunning outfit designed with an African print.

The pictures showcased her great sense of style and preference for African-made wear. Her look included black braids and a wristwatch for the moment.

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann stuns in lovely African attire. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

Professor Kaufmann boosted her height with black mid-heels for the camera. She exuded confidence while smiling for the lens.

The official NMSQ Twitter account, now X, posted the lovely adorable images, writing:

''The curator of curiosity - our Quiz mistress, Prof Kaufmann, styling in her @GTPFashion.''

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann

@Pro_designer_ indicated;

Prof always looks stunning.

@unsungcritic1 said:

She comes in, and zero protests are recorded. I know my GOAT.

@kwamesarkcess1 reacted:

I want to marry her daughter.

@clips_fan commented:

Bae wai.

Source: YEN.com.gh