Kumasi Wesley Girls' High School in Ghana's Ashanti Region has won the preliminary round for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

The team garnered 42 points, while their contenders Northern School of Business Aduman Senior High School, earned 35 points and 23 points, respectively

The results, which were uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, by @NSMQGhana, have garnered praise for the winning school

Kumasi Wesley Girls win a 2023 NSMQ preliminary contest. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

Several other schools will compete at the preliminary stage to gain a spot in the final national competition.

NSMQ results

Kumasi Wesley Girls' High School obtained 42 points against the 35 points scored by the team from Northern School of Business. Aduman SHS gained 23 points to take the third position in the contest.

The @NSMQGhana shared the results of the participating schools to celebrate the winning team.

''Kumasi Wesley Girls' won comfortably in the end. Congratulations to them,'' portions of the X, formerly Twitter, post read on Friday, October 6.

See the post below:

Reactions to the achievement of Kumasi Wesley Girls' High School

YEN.com.gh compiled some.

@akosuaceleb said:

My school.

@chrisbe73468226 commented:

Wow.

@mathewboateng8 reacted:

That's what I'm talking about.

@Anku_Wonder said:

Your Tafo babes are good ooo.

@Aduakyeclifford posted:

Congratulations, Kumasi Wesley Girls High School.

@StephenDuku07 said:

God no go shame us ampa.

@Constantremind4 commented:

'Sewaaa yaaba oooo.'

@guyest_walcott posted:

They already wanted them to win.

@_The_USB said:

Tafo Asiey3 Masterclass...vim vim.

Pope John SHS Humiliates St Peter's SHS to win NSMQ Eastern Regional Championship

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary won the Eastern Regional Championship of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The team representing the school amassed 32 points to defeat Abuakwa State College and St. Peter's Boys Senior High School in the final regional competition on Saturday, July 15.

The @NSMQGhana posted the impressive results each participating school earned in the Eastern Regional Championship on Twitter. Pope John SHS won in the region for the first time in NSMQ history.

Source: YEN.com.gh