Sheree Sulemana Mantenso has become the viral sensation from the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz

Her infectious smile, captured during Wesley Girls' High School's victory against St. Peters SHS and Louis Rutten SHS, has taken social media by storm.

Hailing from Salaga in Ghana's Savannah Region, Sheree, a brilliant student, attends the prestigious Wesley Girls High School.

Beyond her captivating smile, she harbours dreams of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon, aiming to heal her patients warmly.

Sheree's authenticity shines through, expressing genuine excitement for her school and the NSMQ. She enjoys movies, science books, and music, with NSMQ being her favourite program.

Sheree's natural charm and aspirations make her a beacon of inspiration, and her future, like her smile, appears brilliantly radiant.

Wesley Girls beats St Peters

Meanwhile, Wesley Girls High School was victorious over St Peters Boys and Louis Rutten SHS.

The team from Wesley Girls won by 52 points, while their closest contender, St Peters, garnered 37 points, and Louis Rutten SHS earned 19 points.

