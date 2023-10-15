Bishop Herman College has been trending after a thrilling end to the quarter-final stage of the first NSMQ contest

At the end of the contest, Wesley Girls' High School emerged as the winner and advanced to the semi-final stage

Many people took to social media to comment on how Bishop Herman saved Wesley Girls by answering the final riddle

Though Wesley Girls' High School won in its contest involving Mpraeso SHS and Bishop Herman College, the boys from the Volta Region school stole the headlines.

Bishop Herman had no chance of victory in the contest in the final round, which featured riddles, but Wesley Girls and Mpraeso SHS were neck and neck, separated by only three points.

But with a Mpraeso SHS in with a chance to deny Wesley Girls an outright victory with the final riddle after a strong rally, Bishop Herman swooped in to get the meaningless points to them, but it would have been vital to Mpraeso SHS.

At the end of the contest, Wesley Girls came first with 35 points, Mpraeso SHS got the second spot with 32 points, whereas Bishop Herman College placed third with 21 points, respectively.

This development set social media abuzz with people online joking that the boys from Bishop Herman probably had girlfriends in Wesley Girls.

Another joked that "Bishop Herman y3 cobra".

Others rued the chance to laugh at a potential Wesley Girls' exit and called Bishop Herman sell outs.

"Bishop Herman but why , you should’ve just allowed Mpraeso to set the agenda ," one Twitter used exclaimed.

Mfantsipim get seeded spot for NSMQ 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School had been seeded to participate in the 2024 National Science and Quiz (NSMQ) after defeating Kumasi Academy and Mamfe Methodist Girls' Senior High School.

This was after the school obtained 55 points against its two opponents, who garnered 45 points and 13 points, respectively, during the just-ended one-eighth stage of contests.

The school will join the list of 27 senior high schools that successfully bagged a seed to participate in the contest next year.

Keta SHTS wins highest scorer award

YEN.com.gh reported that Keta Senior High School secured the highest scorer award at the NSMQ after winning 70 points against their competitors, Koforidua Sec Tech and St. John's Grammar School.

The outstanding performance of Keta SHTS outshone several other strong contenders from different schools, earning them a prize of GH¢2,000 for their exceptional academic prowess and dedication.

Some of the closest contenders were Mfantsipim with 55 points, GSTS with 46 points, and Presec Legon with 60 points, among others.

