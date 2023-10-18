Supporters of Prempeh College and Opoku Ware School have urged NSMQ organisers to secure a larger venue for their semi-final clash, suggesting the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Supporters of Prempeh College and Opoku Ware School have made a unique request to the organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

They are urging the NSMQ authorities to secure a larger venue for the semi-final competition, where these two renowned schools from the Ashanti Region will face off.

proposed the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the ideal location for this high-stakes clash. The Baba Yara Sports Stadium also called the Kumasi Sports Stadium is Ghana's largest stadium, with a seating capacity of 40,528.

The supporters emphasised that they would only attend if the semi-final match between Prempeh College, Opoku Ware School, and Pope John Senior High and Minor Seminary from the Eastern region takes place at the stadium.

The tension is palpable as these three schools prepare to battle it out on Thursday, October 19, 2023, for a coveted spot in the NSMQ final.

The enthusiasm of the supporters is a testament to the passionate spirit of the competition, reflecting the immense pride and fervor with which these schools are represented.

As the NSMQ continues to capture the nation's attention, the demand for a grander stage underscores the significance of this academic event in Ghana's educational landscape.

The organisers are yet to respond to this unique request, but it clearly highlights the fervent anticipation surrounding this crucial semi-final face-off.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post made by @SarfoWyclef. Read them below:

@zigmahgh suggested:

Arrange for giant screens somewhere good, to get them a decent view in rivalry

@eastsportsman said:

I agree. The last time we met in the semis the crowds was ridiculous. Need more space

@AbrahamRockson_ wrote:

ElClásico paaa

@SarfoWyclef responded:

Let's meet there

@RoyceJr1808 said:

Heat paaaa

Viral video shows Prempeh College supporter's surprising transition to fluent English during NSMQ quarter-finals

In another story, a viral video capturing a Prempeh College supporter's reaction during the NSMQ quarter-finals has gained significant attention.

The young man was initially taken aback when the interviewer requested him to speak in English.

However, he did not disappoint and confidently switched to fluent English, impressing the audience.

Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary earn a spot in the semi-finals

Meanwhile, in the quarter-final match of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary showcased their remarkable knowledge and problem-solving skills, ultimately defeating St James Seminary and Presby SHTS, Aburi, despite an initial lead by the latter.

Pope John secured their victory with 45 points, outperforming St. James' 39 points and Presby SHTS, Aburi's 17 points.

